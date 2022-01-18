Groundhog Day, all over again: 2-2-22 seemed like a good opportunity for Portland Lunch 2.0

Getting connected to folks in the Portland startup community has always been more challenging than it should be. And the pandemic has only exacerbated that whole situation. And while virtual events aren’t ideal, they are better than nothing. Especially if they take place at a time that’s not forcing you to spend even more of your day in front of the computer. That’s why there’s Portland Lunch 2.0.

There’s no better time to reconnect with folks in the community with whom you’ve lost touch. And there’s no better way to gather with a random smattering of your startup community peers than Portland Lunch 2.0. Even if it is virtually. No agenda. No talks. Just (virtual) lunch with your community.

The first Portland Lunch 2.0 of 2022 takes place February 2, 2022, at noon. This time around, it’s sponsored by PIE.

For more information on this and future events or to RSVP, visit Portland Lunch 2.0.

[Full disclosure: I am the organizer of Portland Lunch 2.0 and the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

