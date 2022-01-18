Working on a transportation related startup? Oregon Active Transportation Summit 2022 wants to hear from you

One of the not so secret hacks to getting your startup in front of a bunch of people is taking every opportunity you can to get on stage. Whether you’re talking directly about your startup or not. And if you’re working in the transportation space, here’s one of those opportunities. Oregon Active Transportation Summit has a call for proposals open.

How can our transportation investments, programs, and plans create the best version of our future? How can we center transportation access, options, and outcomes for low income people and people of color, who are least served by our transportation system today? How do we move from knowledge of these challenges to action? Proposals may address the theme head-on or as a facet of a larger project or program. We value community-driven processes and solutions, and encourage applications from youth, grassroots advocates, and community groups whose primary focus may not be on active transportation. Proposals that demonstrate how transportation choices intersect with other community concerns and goals are especially welcome. We value racial diversity and perspectives from different geographies. You are welcome to propose a presentation as an individual or in a group.

Proposal submissions close on February 4, 2022, at 5:00PM. The event takes place April 25-27, 2022.

For more information or to apply, visit Request for Proposals for Presentations, Panels, and Workshops: 2022 Oregon Active Transportation Summit.

