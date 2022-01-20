Beaverton startup Anitian secures $55 million Series B

Remember a couple of days ago when I was hinting at a startup renaissance in Washington County…? Well, today’s news is only furthering the hypothesis. Because Beaverton-based Anitian just raised a $55 million Series B, led by Sageview Capital.

What does Anitian do…?

Anitian’s pre-engineered and automated cloud application infrastructure platforms deploy in a single day to empower enterprises to go from application to cloud to production 80% faster and at 50% of the cost. The standardized cloud platforms are pre-built from the ground up for Zero Trust and deliver a full suite of security controls – pre-configured to rigorous security standards such as FedRAMP, NIST 800-53, PCI, CMMC, SOC 2, and more.

While the size of funding rounds has been steadily increasing throughout the pandemic, this amount is still sizable for the Portland area. And it makes sense. Clearly, cloud infrastructure is an area investors are interested in supporting. And it’s no doubt why. Setting this sort of stuff up can be a huge time sink.

“Cloud infrastructure security and compliance has become a massive inhibitor for enterprises trying to move at the speed of cloud. DevOps and security teams are distracted by having to spend precious time, money, and resources building secure and compliant cloud application environments instead of focusing on the company’s core mission. This delays time to market and revenue while increasing risk and non-compliance.” said Anitian CEO, Rakesh Narasimhan. “This round of funding propels our ability to further accelerate Anitian’s growth and leadership position in the market by delivering automated, pre-engineered platforms that empower enterprises to get their applications to the cloud and market faster. We’re grateful for our trusted customers, investors, and partners who are helping Anitian deliver on its promise of enabling customer business growth while expanding our team, markets, and product portfolio.”

According to Portland Inno, the capital will be used to “fuel growth” for the company.

For more information, visit Anitian.

