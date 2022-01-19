Having a hard time getting stuff done? Maybe you need a little Momentum

This time of year, we’re all trying to be better versions of ourselves. Okay, honestly? Statistics show that most of us have given up on that by this time of year. But if you’re one of the hardy few who continues to try to make yourself better — first off, congrats — this Kickstarter project may interest you. It’s called Momentum.

Momentum is the new, app version of our popular Momentum Planner, which has been downloaded more than one million times. For years our community has been asking for this, and now we’re finally doing it. We think there’s a need for a planner that includes all aspects of your life, not just your work.

Sound interesting? For more details or to back the project and get access to the app, visit Momentum Planner before the campaign closes.

Like this: Like Loading...