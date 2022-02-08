Silicon Florist links arrangement for February 8, 2022 💐

More than one company is reportedly interested in buying Peloton. Is Peloton actually for sale? That’s not yet clear. But this much is: Peloton’s stock is down more than 80% over the last year, it has run into a series of problems with its products and it seems to be a company in disarray. It was a $50 billion company a couple of years ago, and its market cap has dropped to about $7.5 billion. And that’s after a big jump that came from the acquisition rumors.

As brilliantly articulated by Nikhil Basu Trivedi in his canonical piece, “The Rise of the Solo Capitalists,” a new wave of investors has emerged that manage large capital bases and win allocation over storied funds. Conventional wisdom suggests that these solitary operators succeed primarily by better empathizing with founders and moving more quickly – venture capital’s nimble, darting speed boats carving circles around incumbents’ slow-moving frigates.

Lake Oswego risk and compliance software maker Navex Global added two new members to its executive leadership.

Remember the days when working at a hot early-stage startup meant trekking to an office in a major tech center like Silicon Valley or Boston?

In honor of Black History Month 2022, we are spotlighting 10 Black entrepreneurs who are part of the Elevate Capital portfolio. We asked these inspiring founders, “What are some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced during the past two years, and how did you overcome them?”

A California native, Holmes-Sullivan came to Lewis & Clark in 2019 from the University of California, where she served as vice president for student affairs. Prior to her time at the University of California, though, Holmes-Sullivan spent 27 years at the University of Oregon, working her way up from a position as a clinical coordinator in the counseling center to vice president of student life.

Iterate is a four-workshop program, offered in a hybrid, online format. The Accelerator offers Iterate throughout the year, roughly once per school term. The program is open to community members and OSU students, researchers, and staff to inform and prepare them on essential aspects of starting a successful business venture.

Had Dharmesh Shah kept a promise to his wife, HubSpot may have never come to fruition. “I had sold a couple of startups and joined the grad program at MIT Sloan to figure out my next move,” he says. After a decade of long hours and startup sacrifices, he assured his wife that he was done with his founder journey. Then, just a few months into his time at MIT, he met Brian Halligan.

Portland fintech startup Bumped launched its first bank partnership with Ogden, Utah-based online bank TAB Bank. It’s the first of what is expected to be several partnerships this year as the startup pushes into the market.

Portland cybersecurity startup DeepSurface raised a $4.5 million seed round after hitting its sales and revenue targets for its software.

DeepSurface, the award-winning, automated risk analysis and prioritization company, today announced that it raised $4.5 million in a seed funding round. The funding round was led by Differential Ventures, an artificial intelligence and cyber security seed venture fund. Key investors include Osage Venture Partners, Ginossar Ventures and Peninsula Ventures.

Like this: Like Loading...