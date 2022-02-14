Well that was — dare I say — zippy: Zipcan has been acquired

It seems like less than a pandemic ago that I was just getting to know a brand new startup from a local serial founder. It was called Zipcan. And it was the latest pursuit for Fritz Brumder, cofounder of Portland’s BrandLive. Just over a year ago I wrote my first post on Zipcan. Now, the company has announced that it’s been acquired.

Who snapped up the promising young company? Hi Touch, a virtual shopping and customer service platform for brands that are seeking a — you guessed it — high touch experience. Hi Touch is a startup itself, having been spun out of Teamwork Commerce, an industry leader in retail point of sale, inventory, and order management working to modernize retail.

While there doesn’t seem to be a ton of information on the acquiring company available, I’m excited to continue tracking on them — especially given this news. They do appear to be a Portland company. Either that or they just like having any legalities adjudicated in Multnomah County, Oregon. (LinkedIn still has Hi Touch listed as a Florida company, probably due to the fact that Teamwork Commerce is a Florida company.)

The other good news associated with this announcement is that the existing Zipcan product will survive. And will likely gain more features as time goes on.

For more information, see the Zipcan announcement.

