Hoping for a hardware-focused happy hour? Huzzah! Your hopes have been handled, honorably.

I don’t want to get my hopes up. Or our collective hopes up. But there’s something about a new happy hour popping up on Meetup that makes me think that things may be changing for the better. Especially when it’s a gathering that brings together a community of folks who could use more happy hours. Like the local hardware community. Meet Hardware Happy Hour (3H) Portland.

The event is organized by hardware hacker and writer Helen Leigh, a recent Portland transplant who has served as head of community for CrowdSupply since late 2020.

We welcome anyone interested in any kind of hardware from beginner to expert: Arduino DIYers, engineers, hardware start up founders, e-textile experimenters, LED-curious folks, 3D printing enthusiasts or robotics geeks. If you’re working on something even vaguely related please do bring it along. No presentations, no pitch decks, just projects and conversation.

The first gathering takes place March 22, 2022, at 6:00PM. It is free to attend. Proof of COVID vaccination is required and the event will be held outside.

For more information or to stay in the loop on upcoming gatherings, visit Hardware Happy Hour Portland.

