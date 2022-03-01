Westside Pitch Competition 2022: And the finalists are…

Rick Turoczy on March 1, 2022

A then, there were six. The Westside Pitch Competition 2022 has winnowed the field of applicants down to the finalists. And the group features everything from a food brand to solutions for food service, visually impaired individuals, cannabis, and accessing space.

The finalists are:

Those folks will square off against one another on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Walters Cultural Arts Center in Hillsboro, Oregon, during the in-person event. Tickets are $15.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Westside Pitch Competition. Or get additional details in the write-up in the PBJ Portland Inno.

[Full disclosure: Prrl Labs is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

