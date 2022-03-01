REMINDER: Portland Lunch 2.0 is tomorrow. And it’s still virtual.

While the mask mandate is quickly coming to an end and maybe — just maybe — we’ll be returning to regular in-person events on a regular basis, Portland Lunch 2.0 is still playing it safe by hosting another virtual gathering tomorrow, March 2, 2022 at lunchtime Pacific Time.

There’s no better time to reconnect with folks in the community with whom you’ve lost touch. And there’s no better way to gather with a random smattering of your startup community peers than Portland Lunch 2.0. Even if it is virtually. No agenda. No talks. Just (virtual) lunch with your community.

To attend or to be alerted to future events, visit Portland Lunch 2.0.

