A Kids Company About sprints to create free resource: A Kids Book About War

There are always discussions about how startups can be “more nimble.” But is that even possible in some industries? If you’re talking about books, it can be. If you’re Portland startup A Kids Company About. Taking inspiration from the tragic events in Ukraine, the company scrambled and sprinted to release A Kids Book About War, this week.

Incredibly, we wrote the book on Monday, edited it on Tuesday, and designed it on Wednesday and Thursday. We’ve only done this two other times when a story was so important, we knew we had to tell it for kids and make it available to everyone. — Jelani Memory (@Jelanimemory) March 4, 2022

Yes. Inspiration to completed manuscript for sale in a week. And it’s free if you donate to support kids affected by war.

For more information, see the tweet thread from A Kids Company About founder Jelani Memory.

To donate and secure your copy, visit A Kids Book About War.

[Full disclosure: A Kids Company About is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

