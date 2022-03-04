WILDFANG founder Emma Mcilroy among latest Aspen Institute Henry Crown Fellows

Sometimes, we have startup founders who have been at it so long — and so consistently — that we kind of just take their awesomeness for granted. And that’s why it’s always nice to be reminded of the amazing people we have here in our midst. Like Emma Mcilroy, founder of WILDFANG, who was recently named to the 2022 Class of Henry Crown Fellows.

The Henry Crown Fellowship seeks to develop the next generation of community-spirited leaders, providing them with the tools to meet the challenges of the 21st century. It was established in 1997 to honor the life and career of Chicago industrialist Henry Crown (1896-1990) and was initially funded by the Henry and Gladys Crown Charitable Trust Fund. The program is the flagship Fellowship of the Aspen Institute and the founding Fellowship of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.

Additional startup and Portland connection: Mike Dubin, founder of Dollar Shave Club who spoke at TechfestNW at OMSI back in the day, is also one of this year’s fellows.

For more information or to see the complete list of fellows, visit “Aspen Institute Mobilizes Next Generation of Leaders to Positively Impact Society.”

