Living in Flux: A virtual fireside chat with Portland’s April Rinne

Like it or not, we live in a time of constant change. The past couple of years, perhaps more so than other times in our lives, have brought that fact into sharp relief. But surviving this state of being is very different from thriving in this mode of existence. Which is why I’ve really appreciated the work of Portland’s April Rinne, who has captured some of her thinking in Flux: 8 superpowers for thriving in constant change.

And now, we also have the opportunity to hear from April in an upcoming fireside chat.

April Rinne is a “change navigator,” speaker, investor, and adventurer whose work and travels in more than 100 countries have given her a front-row seat to a world in flux. She is ranked one of the 50 leading female futurists in the world by Forbes and is a Harvard Law School graduate, a Young Global Leader at the World Economic Forum, a Fulbright Scholar, and the author of Flux: 8 Superpowers for Thriving in Constant Change. April is a trusted advisor to well-known startups, companies, financial institutions, nonprofits, think tanks, and governments worldwide, ranging from Singapore to South Africa, Canada to Colombia, and Italy to India. Earlier in life she was a global development executive, an international microfinance lawyer, and a hiking guide. As a certified yoga teacher, she can often be found upside-down, doing handstands around the world.

The virtual event, hosted by Zebras Unite, takes place March 15, 2022, at 10:00AM Pacific Time. It is free to attend. And will be recorded.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Flux: Thriving in Constant Change with futurist April Rinne.

