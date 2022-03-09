VIDA and XXcelerate announce grant program for women-owned businesses

Looking for more access to resources to help your business? Portland’s XXcelerate and VIDA have partnered to offer a grant designed to enable women-owned businesses easier access to coworking, community, and other services that can benefit their business.

To celebrate #WomensHistoryMonth we are partnering with VIDA to provide Access to Coworking, Community & Business Support Grants for 6 women owners in #pdx 💪👉 https://t.co/TGO8ceQ7vX pic.twitter.com/7TqM5FWPQg — XXcelerate (@XXceleratefund) March 3, 2022

Has getting into an office space been challenging? Have you been longing to access business support services like virtual assistance, email marketing support or strategic consulting? Are you feeling isolated and need a supportive community to help you dial in your growth plans and mindset? We aim to solve that problem with this program by providing access to child friendly coworking via a 3-month Open Membership to VIDA, access to monthly business services like coaching, administrative tasks, virtual assistant support, project coordination and media services and strategic coaching from an XXcelerate coach. Most importantly, these services come with built in community and support in the form of mastermind circles, mindfulness sessions, online Slack, events and socials and shared common areas giving you the community you need to thrive.

Applications for grant candidates are open until March 25, 2022.

For more information or to apply, see the XXcelerate post on Portland Startups Switchboard.

Like this: Like Loading...