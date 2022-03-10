REMINDER: Startup applications for mentorship and support from the PIE startup accelerator close March 14

I know you’re busy. Building a company from scratch isn’t easy. And with so many things to do, it’s easy to lose track of stuff that’s not on the critical path for you. Which is why I’m taking the opportunity to remind you that applications for PIE, an early stage startup accelerator for product-based companies that has been working to support founders for more than 12 years, are due by March 14, 2022, at 11:59PM Pacific Time.

That’s Monday. So if you’re working on a SaaS product, a mobile app, a connected device, or a traditional consumer product, you might want to prioritize getting that application submitted.

Overall, PIE is a program predicated on providing founders — often first time entrepreneurs — with access to the mentorship and networks they need to be successful. And we do it by focusing on what each company needs, rather than being driven by a one size fits all curriculum. Think of it as an independent study, enabling you to focus on the issues, problems, and opportunities that matter most to you — all while being supported by a network of peers and mentors. What’s more, in addition to programming, PIE provides access to discounted and free services designed to equip your company with the tools you need to succeed.

Startups can apply for the program by completing a written application or by simply uploading a pitch deck. Programming for selected companies is currently estimated to begin in late May or early June, with PIE Demo Day 2022 taking place October 12, 2022.

If that sounds interesting and potentially helpful, PIE has some documentation to prepare you for the application process.

Need more motivation?

Maybe that’s not compelling enough for you. Or maybe you’re just over scheduled and finding it difficult to carve out time to complete the application. So if you’re looking for an additional nudge — or maybe just some fellow cofounder accountability — PIE will be hosting a silent coworking session on Sunday night.

Designed to inspire founders to “hit ‘submit'” on their applications, this event also provides the opportunity to get last-minute questions answered. Or to simply see what other types of startups are interested in participating in PIE this time around.

The event takes place at 7:00PM Pacific Time on March 13, 2022. It is free to attend and open to the public. For more information, visit the Apply to PIE: Hit “Submit” coworking sprint.

Call for Startups

In addition to the software, hardware, and consumer product startups with whom PIE traditionally works, this year the organization also put out a “call for startups” working on solutions for the unhoused, the house insecure, and the services organizations that support those population. Applicants responding to this call will be incorporated into the next PIE cohorts, depending on their product focus.

For more information on the program, alums, and more, visit PIE.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE. Which means I’m super interested in getting you to apply.]

Like this: Like Loading...