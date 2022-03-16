How did the pandemic impact your startup? RAIN surveys Oregon startup community

Two years. It’s been rough. But many of founders and startups have still managed to survive amidst the hardship. Not that any of it has been easy. But if you’re willing to share some details on how your resilience as a founder helped keep your business alive — or what factors led to your shutting your startup down — with RAIN, they’re compiling a report to better understand the current state of startups in Oregon.

And there’s also the promise of additional support. Simply by completing the survey.

If you take the survey before 10PM (Wednesday) March 23rd, we will include you in an opportunity to receive free time with business consultants of your choice ($500 value per entrepreneur) from our RAINdrop Expert Network (e.g., digital sales & marketing, social media, bookkeepers, accountants, lawyers, business planning, etc.). We’ll randomly select a group of 30 survey respondents, so take the survey today!

The survey should take less than 10 minutes to complete.

To participate, visit the “Pandemic Impact Survey on Startups & Small Businesses.” For more information on the organization, visit RAIN.

