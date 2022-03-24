Portland startup Knapsack launches Patterns retreat in Santa Fe

More signs of the world beginning to move back to in-person. Portland startup Knapsack which just recently announced a new $5.5 million round of funding has something else new they’ve been working on. Meet Patterns, a retreat focused on engineering, product, and design leaders in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Patterns is a three-day retreat for 50 engineering, product, and design leaders who want to connect with and be inspired by peers and experts. Share challenges, develop relationships, and learn from the people whose work you admire in a shared safe space. Attendees will go home with the know-how to affect change and lead their teams towards achieving what used to feel impossible.

The cost to attend the three-day retreat is $3500. Fifty (50) participants will be selected to attend through an application process.

For more information or to apply, visit Patterns.

