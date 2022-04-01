A startup founder talks about A Kids Company About

For those of you early risers who are looking to get back to in-person events featuring interesting startup content, look no further than the upcoming Portland Business Journal Power Breakfast featuring Jelani Memory, founder and CEO of Portland’s A Kids Company About.

Jelani Memory is the founder and CEO of A Kids Company About and Co-Founder at Circle Media. He’s a constantly curious writer, entrepreneur and storyteller. He lives in his hometown of Portland, with his wife and six kids.

The event begins at 8:00AM on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Sentinel Hotel. Tickets are $55 or a 10-top table is available for $600. There are COVID-19 safety guidelines in place.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Portland Business Journal April Power Breakfast: Jelani Memory, Founder & CEO, A Kids Company About.

[Full disclosure: A Kids Company About is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

