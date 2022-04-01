Struggling to start your startup? TiE XL Boot Camp has a few seats left

While running a startup can be difficult, sometimes the toughest step of all is simply getting started — or even knowing where to begin. For entrepreneurs who are struggling with some of those startup basics, there’s no better boot camp program than TiE XL Boot Camp still has a few spots left in its next class.

TiE XL was created for entrepreneurs, by entrepreneurs, and is instructed by entrepreneurs who will cover topics such as: articulating the problem and solution, competitive positioning, startup financials, marketing, fundraising options, and more! Schedule: This is a series of ten 3-hour workshop that will take place from 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM, two times per week. This cohort will start mid-April.

Pricing starts at $750 for existing TiE members. Scholarships are available for women entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs of color from Portland, Washington County, and Clackamas County.

Don’t wait to apply. Applications will close once those seats are filled. Class begins in mid-April.

For more information or to apply, visit TiE XL Boot Camp.

