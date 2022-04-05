Silicon Florist links arrangement for April 5, 2022 💐

Overwatch Imaging, an Oregon venture that makes airborne imaging systems for piloted aircraft and drones, has closed on an $11.15 million investment round led by Squadra Ventures and Shield Capital. Other participants in the round include the Portland Seed Fund and two strategic investors, L3Harris and Bridger Aerospace.

My startup, which builds a platform to help busy professionals manage their calendars more efficiently, recently published a trend report surveying over 2,000 professionals to analyze how they prioritize and defend time for focused work. We found that only 12.4% of individual contributors dedicate more than 6 hours a day to their task work, and only about half of that time is actually spent on “productive” work.

Being a serial startup founder I find myself praying to the user acquisition gods more often than I would like to admit, because getting your first users is bloody hard work. However, over time I have learned that there is some sort of playbook of activities (not a formula, such things are nearly always snake-oil) that will do the job of getting the first users onto your product, regardless of what it is.

The best community leaders are motivated by connection and belonging, not by paychecks. Unfortunately, that’s a lot harder to find. So what’s a hiring manager supposed to do when they are looking to build out their community team?

Without a solid decision process in place, founders and poker players alike risk amplifying the cognitive biases that frustrate all of our decisions. One such bias is what Duke calls “resulting” — a human impulse to equate the quality of a decision with the quality of its outcome. “I have yet to come across someone who doesn’t identify their best and worst results rather than their best and worst decisions,” she wrote in her bestselling book, “Thinking in Bets.”

The Coronavirus pandemic helped many of us re-order our life’s priorities and spawned The Great Resignation. As a startup founder, how do you build a team, a culture, and a workplace that gives your company the best chance for long-term success? Productive Flourishing founder Charlie Gilkey will moderate a conversation with The Wild Founder/CEO Gabe Paez, Radious Founder/CEO Amina Moreau, and Cinder Staffing’s Director of Social Equity, Marcus Carter II at the April 2022 OEN PubTalk on workplace transformations.

The group will recommend policies to “make Washington a favorable place to do business” and that “facilitate the development of blockchain applications and the sector overall in Washington.”

Financial terms of the acquisition were not released — but Xplore is taking on key Kubos employees, including co-founder and ex-CEO Tyler Browder, as part of the deal. “I’m delighted to join the Xplore team as business development director for mission operations,” Browder said. “In my new role I will continue to build and grow the Major Tom platform into an expanded service offering.”

Kubos — which moved from Texas to Oregon in 2020 — makes cloud-based mission control software that allows satellite operators to control and receive data from spacecraft in low-earth orbit. The company works with several satellites types, allowing it to collect weather, imaging, communications and telemetry data.

