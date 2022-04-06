Building a web3 startup? Join Madrona for lunch during ETH Portland

It’s always nice to have investors from outside of town engaging with the Portland startup community. And Seattle’s Madrona Venture Group has been engaged in that sort of activity longer than most. Now, they’re interested in getting better connected with web3 startup community here in town. And ETH Portland seemed like a great opportunity to do so. That’s why they’re inviting web3 founders to lunch.

Join Madrona Venture Group and Madrona Venture Labs for lunch during ETHPortland to talk with fellow founders and meet investors, including Maria Gilfoyle and Scott Jacobson. This lunch will be full of great conversation and learnings. Last month MVL hosted an accelerator week called, Launchable, which brought together 20 Web3 early-stage companies. Companies heard from leaders in the field and got hands-on help building — with one company being awarded $100,000 in funding.

The lunch will take place across the Columbia — like ETH Portland — on Friday, April 8, 2022. It is free to attend.

For more information or to RSVP, please visit Web3 Founder Lunch With Madrona Venture Group.

