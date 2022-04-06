Applications are now open for the Cascadia CleanTech Accelerator

Working on technology that will help with climate change or reducing environmental impact? First off, thank you. Second, there is a Pacific Northwest startup accelerator program designed especially for your startup. And applications for the program are currently open. Meet the Cascadia CleanTech Accelerator.

Best of all? The program is non-dilutive. Meaning that you give up absolutely no equity in your company to participate in the program.

Cleantech startups are different. Especially those in the hardware category. They are higher risk, often more capital intensive requiring manufacturing and scaling support, prototype development, product validation and development. The Cascadia CleanTech Accelerator is specifically designed for BOTH early stage, hardware and software cleantech startups in the Pacific Northwest. We are a mostly virtual 18-week program delivering mentorship, a $25,000 cash investment opportunity (two will be awarded in 2022), structured curriculum, and connections designed specifically for early stage hardware and software cleantech startups.

Alums of the program include companies like BladeRunner Energy, Drive Zero, Hexas, Sankofa Lumber, and Wheyward Spirit — which recently partnered with Ben & Jerry’s.

Sound interesting? For more information or to submit an application, visit Cascadia CleanTech Accelerator.

