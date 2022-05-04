Caffeine fueled entrepreneurial energy: Coffee w/ Co-Founders reboots

As the Portland startup community continues to return to in-person events, there is any number of evening events returning to the docket. But what if evenings don’t work for you? Buck up, little camper. The community has events for you, too. Even if your only availability is in the morning. Like Coffee w/ Co-Founders.

As a business owner you are faced with many challenges. You’re forced to make decisions every day that could make or break your business. Coffee w/ Co-Founders is a way to network with other Entrepreneurs to allow free-flowing information with the intent to collaborate and help each other. So often we’re challenged and there’s very little we can do to express our challenges with the people we work with or the people we care about. Think of Coffee w/ Co-Founders as your own personal support group for business owners. We’re all here to help!

Best of all, the event will be held outside to help ease some of the anxiety of meeting in person.

The event will be held Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Deadstock Coffee. It is free to attend.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Coffee w/ Co-Founders.

Like this: Like Loading...