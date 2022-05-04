Get a ton of help on your startup over a very short period of time: Starve Ups Launch Pad

If you’re building a startup, you’re juggling a lot. A lot a lot. So time is of the essence. And valuable time is even more of the essence. With that in mind, the folks over at Starve Ups have made a habit of cramming a whole lot of valuable startup assistance into a single weekend. It’s called Starve Ups Launch Pad. And it’s happening for the 11th time — and for free — the weekend of May 20, 2022.

Starve Ups Launch Pad is an annual event where as many as 75 new startups, from all around the Pacific Northwest go through a 2.5 day intensive event run by founders, solely for founders. This event has been refined over 9 years and is the go to event for early stage startup founders. The event is free, all meals are provided and no equity is taken.

The event will be hosted at the Immix Law Portland office.

For more information, visit Starve Ups Launch Pad. To RSVP, visit Starve Ups – Launch Pad XI.

