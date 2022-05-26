VertueLab’s David Kenney named to National Advisory Council on Innovation & Entrepreneurship

As the US government continues to spin up efforts to help aid recovery from a global pandemic, they’re focusing on more than just financial support. One effort by the US Economic Development Administration includes reestablishing the National Advisory Council on Innovation & Entrepreneurship (NACIE), which had been on hiatus since 2018. And a familiar face is part of the board on this reboot: David Kenney of VertueLab.

#NEWS | @SecRaimondo Reestablishes the National Advisory Council on Innovation & Entrepreneurship.#NACIE will be charged with developing a National Entrepreneurship Strategy to strengthen America’s ability to compete as world’s leading startup nation: https://t.co/JrbAyddY1H pic.twitter.com/swHWCvNpxi — EDA (@US_EDA) May 26, 2022

The National Advisory Council on Innovation & Entrepreneurship (NACIE) is charged with developing a National Entrepreneurship Strategy that strengthens America’s ability to compete and win as the world’s leading startup nation and as the world’s leading innovator in critical emerging technologies. The council will help with identifying and recommending solutions to drive the innovation economy, including growing a skilled STEM workforce and removing barriers for entrepreneurs ushering innovative technologies into the market. The council also facilitates federal dialogue with the innovation, entrepreneurship, and workforce development communities.

“The new NACIE members are an impressive group of individuals from diverse backgrounds, regions and industries,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo, who will serve as one of NACIE’s two federal ex-officio co-chairs. “We have plenty of challenges and opportunities to tackle. I’m eager to get to work to ensure our tech and innovation economy prospers equitably for everyone across the nation.”

“The technological, societal and economic challenges that we face as a Nation today require even stronger bridges between discovery, innovation, and commercialization,” said National Science Foundation Director Sethuraman Panchanathan, who will serve as a federal ex-officio co-chair. “I’m excited to work with the NACIE to help advance the highly integrated research and innovation ecosystem, with a particular focus on expanding the geography of innovation by engaging with diverse communities all across the country.”

For more information on the new board, see the press release. For more information on the organization, visit NACIE.

