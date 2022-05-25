Horrific events are difficult for adults to handle, let alone kids. A Kids Company About is here to help with another free book.

[Editor: Trigger warning.] If you’re having a difficult time discussing the most recent horrific event in the US with your children, the Portland startup that is working to help parents have those important conversations with their children has released a free title to help guide that conversation. Visit A Kids Company About to download your free copy of A Kids Book About School Shootings.

Parents, teachers or anyone struggling with what to say to kids today, @akidsco has released FREE pdf copies of their book A Kids Book About School Shootings.



As a parent who just had this talk with a 9-year old, it’s a super helpful tool. https://t.co/1DL2BLQoG7 — Black Ashley (@ashleysimpo) May 25, 2022

For more information or other titles that can help with these conversations, please visit A Kids Company About.

[Full disclosure: A Kids Company About is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

