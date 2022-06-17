A sign that the Portland tech community is growing… or maybe just has more questions than most

For a town that lives and dies on anecdotal evidence and innumerable and unvalidated “de facto” statuses, it’s always nice to see some quantitative metrics on what going on in Portland — and the Portland tech community. Apparently, we have questions. Because our Stack Overflow pageviews are providing a glimpse of the activity here.

Here’s the method they used to get the numbers:

We examined pageview traffic on Stack Overflow from March 2018 to April 2022. By separating the data into a pre-COVID period (March 2018 to April 2020) and a COVID period (March 2020 to April 2022), we could measure the growth between the two periods. We defined growth, traffic, and activity as the total pageview growth between the two periods, and we use these terms interchangeably here. Let’s break down what trends we saw and what the shifts we’re seeing may indicate about the future of the tech talent landscape.

And Portland saw quite a bump. While some of our West Coast neighbors were trending the other direction.

For more information and insights, visit Stack Overflow.

(Hat tip Ryan Williams)

Like this: Like Loading...