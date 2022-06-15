Women entrepreneur support organization XXcelerate seeks new board members

If you’re interested in supporting women entrepreneurs and you have the bandwidth to serve on a nonprofit board, you might consider submitting your name as a prospective board member for XXcelerate, the leading mentorship organization for women-led businesses in Oregon.

We offer supportive services to that builds their capacity to run successful and profitable businesses. Our programs serve women in the state of Oregon who are growing their companies with one-on-one coaching, peer mentorship, education and community. We are a navigator, a hub of resources, a community, advocates for gender equality and center of learning and growth.

We are a transformative community that envisions a world where women have equitable access to business ownership as a means to attain economic freedom. We want to shift social and cultural norms to value the way women show up in business, build their self-efficacy and change the face of success in business to be more inclusive, authentic and sustainable. We believe this is the pathway to future thriving economies and vibrant communities for generations to come. And we need allies and advocates to support this mission and vision through Board leadership.