Accessibility-focused Assistiv Labs raises $1 million in pre-seed

A local company with an experienced founding team and customers that include the UK government has garnered financial support to foster their work ensuring that the software that’s being built is accessible. Assitiv Labs has raised a $1 million pre-seed round.

Founded by Weston Thayer, formerly of Microsoft and Zapier, and Andrew Hedges, an engineering leader with nearly 25 years in the industry including stints at Apple and Disney, Assistiv Labs makes it possible for developers, quality assurance testers, designers, and accessibility experts to interact with their work using the assistive technologies their users with disabilities rely on across operating systems through a web browser window. The result is a scalable solution to find accessibility problems earlier in the delivery process, saving companies time, increasing customer satisfaction, and reducing legal exposure.

“With more than 1 billion disabled people globally, enabling a more accessible web represents a tremendous opportunity,” said Esteban Reyes, founder and Managing Partner at Zenda Capital. “The Assistiv team has proven they have asymmetric insight in delivering developer tools that make it easy to serve that audience.”

Investors in the round include Zenda Capital, Picks and Shovels, George Zamfir, Randall Kent, and other Angels.

