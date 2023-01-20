Buy local: Zapproved acquired by Exterro

I’ve been around for practically all of Zapproved’s journey. Watching the company from the earliest stages. And seeing how founder Monica Enand has grown the company, supported the community, and found success. Now, the journey is coming to a successful conclusion. Exterro has acquired Zapproved.

“Zapproved’s mission has always been to make our customers ridiculously successful,” said Monica Enand, President & CEO, Zapproved in press release. “We are confident that combining Exterro’s innovation engine with Zapproved’s world-class customer experience brings the best of the industry together in one powerful and easy to use solution that comprehensively addresses the critical business challenges facing our customers today.”

Both companies are Portland based.

For more insights, see: