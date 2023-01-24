Portland’s Paige Hendrix Buckner named interim CEO of All Raise

Lots of leadership transitions, locally, as of late. This change in leadership involves a local person moving into a leadership position at a national organization: Paige Hendrix Buckner has been named the interim CEO of All Raise.

I am excited to announce that Paige Hendrix Buckner will serve as the Interim CEO of All Raise. Paige is a well-respected leader, talented operator, and beloved member of the All Raise community. She is an incredible fit for this role, and is one of my favorite collaborators. For the past five years, Paige and I have worked closely together to build world-class experiences for leaders across the world, who are interested in leveraging tech and entrepreneurship to advance their goals and improve society. I am thrilled that the All Raise community and larger tech ecosystem will benefit from Paige’s powerful vision and leadership. As an advisor, I will continue to collaborate with Paige and the Board of Directors on the growth and expansion of All Raise.

I am honored to begin my work leading All Raise! Since day one, I have been excited about All Raise’s mission and leading the work to build a more equitable tech ecosystem. https://t.co/tdTf8RU1Zi — Paige Hendrix Buckner (@PaigeHBuckner) January 24, 2023

If you’re not familiar with All Raise, they’re an organization focused on ensuring prosperity for all women, with a specific focus on how that applies to startups and venture capital financing.

For more on the transition, see the announcement from All Raise.