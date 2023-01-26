Need help validating your startup idea?

Sometimes, the most difficult part of starting something is, well, starting something. So many of us have amazing ideas and concepts that never see the light of day because we simply don’t know where to begin — or how to get the support we need. That’s why TiE Oregon has the Idea-to-Business Lab.

The event — run in collaboration with the Community Economic Coalition, The Inclusive Entrepreneur Foundation, and PIE — is designed to support BIPOC first-time founders, the two-day sprint provides would-be startup founders with the tools and mentorship they need to validate their idea and begin their startup journey.

“We’re pleased to partner with both PIE and TIE, two local nonprofits focused on developing tech startup entrepreneurs. Growing more founders from our black and brown communities with a supportive ecosystem is what this collaboration is about,” said CEC co-chair and President of the Philippine American Chamber of Commerce of Oregon Jan Mason.

“We’re thrilled with the possibilities and can’t wait to see our work come to fruition,” said Executive Director Jesse Hyatt of the Black American Chamber of Commerce.

Applications are currently open for interested BIPOC founders who are pursuing a traded sector, highly scalable technology product. Selected founders will gather the weekend of February 25, 2023.

For more information, download this flyer. To apply, visit Idea-to-Business Lab 2023.

[Full disclosure: PIE is a partner for this event. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]