REMINDER: Idea-to-Business Lab 2023 applications are due today

I know. You’re not sure it’s a good idea. Or it is a good idea and you’re not quite sure where to start. But that’s why we have things like the Idea-to-Business Lab.

And this is your reminder that if you’re a BIPOC founder working on your first company — and that company is a tech-focused company with the potential for exponential growth — then this next iteration of the Idea-to-Business Lab is especially suited to your needs.

That being said, there is one slight issue: Applications are due today.

But take a deep breath. They’re fairly simple and straightforward. So you’ll have no problem completing it.

Just head on over to Idea-to-Business Lab or get some more details by reading more about the event.

[Full disclosure: PIE is a partner for this event. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]