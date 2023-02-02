Pitch Oregon 2023 finalists announced

While pitch competitions may come and go, Pitch Oregon has been a community mainstay for a dozen years, featuring a variety of interesting companies on stage and as winners. This year promises to be no different with startups representing a spectrum of industries.

Pitch Oregon is entering another year, showcasing the talent and innovation of Pacific Northwest founders. Each year, Pitch Oregon brings together entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors from the region, creating a collaborative and dynamic environment for launching startups on their growth journeys. Winners of the growth categories for Pitch Oregon 2023 will receive investment through a special purpose vehicle (SPV). A cash prize will be awarded to the Early-Stage winner.

Startups are divided into four categories, three growth stage and one early stage. The growth stage categories are Cleantech / Sustainability, Life Science, and Software / Technology. The early stage category is sector agnostic.

So who are the finalists? I’m glad you asked, because I have them right here for you:

Early Stage

Cleantech / Sustainability

Life Science

Software / Technology

The event will be held in one week, Thursday, February 9, 2023, with doors at 8:30AM. The cost to attend is $35 for current TiE Oregon members and $55 for nonmembers.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Pitch Oregon 2023.