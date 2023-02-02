Concerned about climate change? Have I got the hackathon for you

While it’s taken longer than any of us care to admit, climate change has finally become a topic that startups are working to address, head on. But where do you start if you’re not yet part of a startup working on the issue or if you’re concerned and want to contribute — or maybe you’re simply Climate Curious? A hackathon of course.

In collaboration with the innovative brains at Fresh Consulting we’re hosting a round-robin design game focused on a uniquely PDX environmental concern. We’re inviting Portland’s climate, design, and tech communities to create new connections between these dynamic groups who are literally building the future of our city as we speak!

The event takes place Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 5:30PM. It will be held at Fresh Consulting Portland, formerly known as Uncorked Studios.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Climate Speed-dating Hackathon.