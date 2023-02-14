Competing community coffee meetings: Coffee w/ Co-Founders and New to Portland Tech Meetup, tomorrow

While it may seem like a negative, I always see competing events as a positive thing for the community. In very much a “the more, the merrier” kind of way. And it’s always nice to see folks choosing different times than “after work” for getting folks together. So you can only imagine my joy at noticing that we have two competing Portland startup community coffee break meetups on Wednesday.

That’s right. You’ve got two choices for community coffee gatherings on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Or maybe you can do both…?

New to the city? Looking to network with other local entrepreneurs in the Technology space? Join Oregon Venture Fund at our upcoming coffee meetup and stay connected with the Portland entrepreneur tech community together with Oregon Venture Fund. This is your chance to network and meet.

The event takes place at the northwest location of Good Coffee from 8:30AM to10:00AM. For more information or to RSVP, visit New to Portland Tech Meetup.

We’re headed to the suburbs for this month’s Coffee w/ Co-Founders. We’ve heard from a number of people who would like us to move this event to other places outside of Portland. So we’ll give this a try and see how it works out.

The event takes place at Morse Coffee Company in Lake Oswego from 9:00AM until 10:30AM. To RSVP or to stay in the loop on future events, visit Coffee w/ Co-Founders.