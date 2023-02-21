Finding what you’re searching for faster with The Magic Highlighter

Every once in a while, I’ll search for something on Google and when I click through, I get a specific section of highlighted text that addresses the question I was asking. But it’s only every once in a while. The vast majority of the time, I either have to scan the page for the content or try to use the Find function.

I know, I know. I have a rough life.

But what if all of us could get the ease of that highlighted text every single time…? Wouldn’t that make the world a better place in some small way? Well, I think it would. Which is why I’m glad that Caleb Hailey built The Magic Highlighter. (And why I’m glad he shared it on Portland Startups Slack.)

The Magic Highlighter is a brand new Safari Extension that automatically highlights your Google.com, DuckDuckGo.com, and Bing.com search terms and phrases on search result web pages — saving you time, and helping you find what you’ve been searching for. The Magic Highlighter is available to download for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It’s easy to use thanks to direct integration with Safari — just install the app, enable the extension, and use Safari like you normally would.

If Caleb’s name sounds familiar, it’s because this isn’t his first rodeo. He was the founder of local startup Sensu, which raised some money and then had a successful exit in 2021. And you know I’m always a fan of the serial founders.

The Magic Highlighter currently sells for $1.99. It’s available for Safari on iPhone, iPad, and Mac at the moment.

For more information or to purchase the app, visit The Magic Highlighter.