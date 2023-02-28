Startups for All applications are due March 1, 2023

Unlike some startup accelerators, Startups for All doesn’t require you to have a cofounder. Or an MVP. Or traction. It just needs you to have motivation and a concept. And if that description matches you, then you’re going to want to hustle to submit your application for the next cohort of startups in the program.

Startups for All is an open-to-all purpose-driven online incubator for early-stage founders and social entrepreneurs from historically marginalized populations. All you need is YOU + 3 hours a week of your time. No tech required. No co-founders required. No MVP required. Bring your North Star vision to life, on your terms.

The application takes 10 minutes — at most — to complete. A one-time completely refundable submission cost of $12 is required. And you have to have your application submitted before the end of March 1, 2023.

For more information or to apply, visit Startups for All.