Westside Pitch 2023 startup finalists announced

Not much longer now. The Westside Pitch startup competition will take place Thursday, March 9, 2023. But who, exactly, will be pitching? I’m glad you asked. Because they just released the list of the finalists.

Dedworks – Dedworks is providing software and additive manufacturing integration components to produce special metal parts quickly and allow for better control of the systems producing the parts.

Finnegan the Dragon – Finnegan the Dragon is a music-based classroom curriculum and mobile gaming system that supports language development and early literacy skills for our pre-k population.

UpSight Security – UpSight Security takes a unique approach to cyber-security that protects what matters most to you – your digital life, your social networks, your games, your photos, and documents.

“These finalists represent the incredible breadth of innovation in Washington County,” said Westside Venture Catalyst and event organizer Laura Kubisiak in the Portland Business Journal. “I am super proud to highlight these entrepreneurs who are creating unique solutions to address industry problems.”

The event takes place in Hillsboro on March 9. Tickets are priced at $20 and will be sold until March 3, 2023.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Westside Pitch 2023 startup competition.