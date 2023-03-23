New startup founder or startup founder new to the Portland area? We’ve got your welcome to the Portland startup community

Whether you’ve been in Portland for a while but are new to startups or have been in startups for a while but are new to Portland or maybe you’re new to startups and Portland…. Whatever the case, we want to get you connected to the wealth of resources available to support you and the Portland startup community. And now, there’s a welcome wagon event designed to do just that.

We’re not picky. Could be food/bev, could be tech. Could be B2B, B2C, DTC. Could be a one person solopreneur, could be head of a 250 person company, But, they are a founder, entrepreneur, CEO, business owner new to Portland-metro and working hard to make their business work.

The PDX Founders Welcome Wagon takes place Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 9:00AM until 11:00AM at Electrica Coffee in Northwest Portland. Participating organizations include:

Sound like something that would be valuable to you? Please show up. Know someone who would benefit from attending? Please let them know.

For more information or to RSVP, please visit PDX Founders Welcome Wagon.