Coffee w/ Co-Founders is now founder.coffee and it’s happening tomorrow

I must have missed a memo somewhere. Longtime coffee meetup Coffee w/ Co-Founders has simplified its moniker to founder.coffee. And they’re holding the first meetup under the new name tomorrow, Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Formerly Coffee w/ Co-Founders: As a business owner you are faced with many challenges. You’re forced to make decisions every day that could make or break your business. founder.coffee is a way to network with other entrepreneurs to allow free-flowing information with the intent to collaborate and help each other. So often we’re challenged and there’s very little we can do to express our challenges with the people we work with or the people we care about. Think of founder.coffee as your own personal support group for business owners. We’re all here to help!

For more information or to join the Meetup group to be alerted to future events, visit founder.coffee.