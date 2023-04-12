Rogue Women celebrates women in startups and venture

While startups and venture are still largely homogenous, there are people doing the work and strides being made in the diversification of both sides of that table. And venture fund Rogue Women is taking the opportunity to celebrate that — and the people making that happen — with its Women in Start-ups and Venture – A Celebration and Discussion event.

Join us for a morning of celebrating and discussing the role of women* in the innovation and investing ecosystem. Hear from Oregon investors, venture-backed founders, and ecosystem builders. Light breakfast and refreshments will be served.

The in-person event takes place on the morning of Tuesday, April 18, 2023. It is free and open to the public. And everyone is encouraged to attend.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Women in Start-ups and Venture – A Celebration and Discussion.