Almost sold out: PodConf 23 is this weekend

Working on a podcast? Thinking about starting a podcast? Curious to meet other people who podcast? Well, if you answered yes to one or more of those questions, have I got an event for you. It’s PodConf 23. And it’s taking place this weekend.

PodConf is an intimate event created for independent podcasters. It takes place in-person, in Portland Oregon. Our goal is to create a space for podcasters to participate, connect and get inspired. We’re here to support your podcasting journey, whether your goal is to launch, reboot, or grow your podcast! Join us and other podcasters in this highly interactive event.

The one-day event has plenty of community time to ensure you get the opportunity to connect with other podcasters in town. But it’s also got some inspiring speakers, too.

For more information or to grab your discounted ticket before it sells out, visit PodConf.

