Portland Business Alliance gathers expert panel to discuss “The State of Portland’s Start-up Scene”

Portland’s largest chamber of commerce, the Portland Business Alliance, is gathering a panel to speak during a breakfast forum that will focus on perspectives and insights on the Portland startup community for its members.

Join the Portland Business Alliance for our final Forum Breakfast of the season, as we explore the state of start-ups in Portland. Our panel of experts will share perspectives on the current ecosystem, highlight emerging local businesses, and reflect on what it will take to better support all of Portland’s entrepreneurial start-ups.

The panel will be moderated by Malia Spencer, Tech Reporter, Portland Business Journal. Panelists include:

The event takes place the morning of Thursday, May 4, 2023 — May the fourth be with you — at the Hilton Portland. It is only open to PBA members. Tickets are $55.

For more information or to RSVP, visit “The State of Portland’s Start-up Scene.”