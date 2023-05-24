Interested in ChatGPT and startups? The aptly named Startup ChatGPT may be just what you’re looking for

It’s no secret. I’m always excited when Portland gets excited about technology. Especially when everyone seems to be excited about the same type of technology. You know, like the Web. Or when we got really into Mobile. And these days, I’m feeling that same sense of excitement and curiosity around AI. And ChatGPT in particular.

Why is ChatGPT exciting? I don’t know. Let’s ask ChatGPT.

ChatGPT is exciting for several reasons: Natural language understanding: ChatGPT is a language model that has been trained on a vast amount of text data, enabling it to understand and generate human-like responses to a wide range of questions and prompts. This ability to understand and generate natural language makes it a powerful tool for communication and information retrieval. Versatility: ChatGPT can assist with a variety of tasks and topics. Whether you need help with general knowledge, creative writing, coding, scientific concepts, or even personal advice, ChatGPT can provide relevant information and suggestions. Its versatility makes it a valuable resource for users across different domains. Continuous learning: ChatGPT is designed to learn from new information and experiences. While my knowledge cutoff is in September 2021, OpenAI continues to train and improve models like ChatGPT, allowing them to stay up to date with the latest developments and advancements. This continuous learning aspect ensures that ChatGPT remains a valuable and relevant resource over time. Accessibility: ChatGPT is accessible to a wide audience, providing assistance and information to people all around the world. Its availability through various platforms and interfaces makes it convenient and easy to use, allowing users to engage with the model using their preferred medium. Potential applications: ChatGPT has the potential for a wide range of applications across various industries. From customer support and virtual assistants to content generation and language translation, the capabilities of ChatGPT can be harnessed to enhance productivity and efficiency in numerous fields. Overall, the combination of natural language understanding, versatility, continuous learning, accessibility, and potential applications makes ChatGPT an exciting tool with significant potential to positively impact communication, learning, and problem-solving.

So there you go. Now, if only there was a local meetup or gathering to discuss the potential applications of AI in the startup world. Well, now there is: Startup ChatGPT.

tartup ChatGPT is a gathering of founders, entrepreneurs, developers, technologists, creatives, innovators and tinkerers focused on how to best use these technologies startups. With elements of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP) the group will also focus on areas in AI such as bias, ethics, transparency, privacy, and diversity equity & inclusion.

Sound interesting? For more information or to join the group, visit Startup ChatGPT.