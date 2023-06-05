Portland startup Hydrolix raises $20M

The Portland Business Journal is reporting that Portland startup Hydrolix has raised $20 million in its Series A round, bringing its total funding to $33 million.

The capital will be used to beef up sales, product marketing and customer support. The company is also gearing up to reopen its Portland headquarters by signing a new lease in the coworking space Kiln Portland in Southeast. The company has 26 employees, with eight of them based out of the headquarters.

For more on the company, visit Hydrolix.

