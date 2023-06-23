Momentum releases new planning area feature

Portland productivity tool Momentum started in the physical world of day planners, but made the leap to a digital version of their product during the pandemic. Since then, they’ve been rolling out a number of compelling features that make their product even more effective. The latest? Momentum’s Planning Area feature.

Our June 2023 release includes a new feature: the project planning area. In the planning area, you can take action items from the action item catcher and use those captured ideas and to-dos to create a project plan. Any project plans you create in the planning area can be scheduled into each of the planner views (Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly and Yearly.)

For more on the new feature, see Momentum Planners and Views. For more on the product, visit Momentum.

[Full disclosure: Momentum is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

