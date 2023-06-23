New coworking space Kiln hosts open house

Portland is no stranger to coworking. At least in the before times. So as things start to come back, it’s nice to see some additional players recognizing the potential for coworking here in town. Especially on the eastside of town. New-to-Portland-but-not-to-coworking Kiln is nearing opening day and they’re hosting an open house for interested folks on June 28, 2023.

The Kiln Portland Open House is an event that you won’t want to miss! Stop by on June 28th between 3:30-6pm for a locally-sourced happy hour, snacks, networking, and tours of our space while we are still under construction. Our open house will take place at 1120 SE Madison Street. At Kiln Portland, we’re passionate about connecting with our community and showcasing our innovative workspace. During the open house, you’ll have the opportunity to meet members of our team, learn more about our coworking space, and connect with other like-minded individuals.

Kiln began in Utah and has expanded to Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, and now Oregon.

For more information, visit Kiln.

