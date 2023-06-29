Applications for Bend Venture Conference are now open

Over the past two decades, Bend Venture Conference has quietly grown into one of the largest early stage startup pitch competitions in the Pacific Northwest, drawing Angels and Venture Capital investors from all over to hang out in Central Oregon for a few days to hear from a variety of startups. And if you’re one of those startups, your opportunity to take that stage in front of those investors is here. Bend Venture Conference 2023 applications are now open.

Not familiar with BVC?

Each fall hundreds of entrepreneurs and investors from around the country descend on beautiful Bend, Oregon for a two-day celebration of Central Oregon’s entrepreneurial community. Now in its 20th year, BVC is the longest standing angel investment conference in the Pacific Northwest and has served as a hub for entrepreneurship in the region. Since its inception, the BVC LLC has awarded over $11 million in investments and the conference serves as a catalyst for additional funding for the portfolio of companies that participate. As Central Oregon’s flagship entrepreneurship event, BVC attracts over 500 attendees, 50 prominent investors and 65 companies to this celebration of entrepreneurship and innovation each year. With separate categories for growth, impact and early-stage companies, BVC aims to garner as much exposure for participating companies as possible. Throughout the conference attendees hear company pitches, break away for networking event at local restaurants and learn from aspiring entrepreneurs and industry thought leaders.

For more information or to apply to present, visit Bend Venture Conference.

