CNN coworking coverage contains quotes from Portland startup Radious

It’s always nice to see Portland startups getting coverage locally. But it’s even nicer to see them getting national coverage. Which is what happened this week with Portland startup Radious getting some attention from CNN.

“Co-working spaces have usually been centrally located in big buildings,” said Amina Moreau, founder of Radious, which calls its business the Airbnb of office rentals and meeting spaces in residential areas. “We want you to be able to walk to your neighbors.” “We have a lot of properties,” Moreau said. “New construction, new homes – they’re eclectic, modern, experiential.”

For more, see CNN. For more on the company, visit Radious.

[Full disclosure: Radious is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

