Product-focused startup founder gathering founder.coffee heads to Deadstock Coffee

Connecting with other founders in the Portland startup community can be more challenging than it should be. That’s why I’m always a fan of events that do the work to bring startup founders together to connect with one another. And there’s no more active founder-focused group post-pandemic than founder.coffee (formerly known as Coffee w/ Co-Founders). And their next meetup happens next week at Deadstock Coffee.

Oregon is a place that welcomes the weird and is home to some truly unique attractions. So a sneaker-themed coffee shop in Portland doesn’t seem at all out of place. Deadstock Coffee prides itself on its ‘snob-free’ coffee, and it really is an accessible, neighborhood coffee shop… with a bit of a PDX edge. Owned and operated by Ian Williams, Deadstock Coffee is a true Portland iconoclast; a place where sneaker culture and coffee culture are brewed into one unique cup. Please be sure to grab a cup of your favorite hot beverage and spend time getting to know this incredible community. We’ve been excited by the turnout every month and by hearing your stories. We can’t wait to hear more.

And just a reminder for co-organizer Josh Carter that this event is designed for product-focused companies, rather than services-based companies:

If you are the founder of a client-based business, sit this next one out. While I know this community can be valuable to your business, it also means that people coming to the event feel like they can’t fully share what they’re struggling with without fear that they might be “sold to.” Now, if you are a founder of a client-based business, but you’re working on a new part of your business that is more closely aligned with what this group was intended, awesome! Please come to the meetup. If you still choose to come to the meetup we just ask that you ask the founders, “What can I be doing to be helpful?” and expect nothing in return.

The event takes place on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 9:00 AM at Deadstock Coffee. It is free to attend.

For more information or to RSVP, visit founder.coffee.

